Sabrina Wind, long-time producing partner of Marc Cherry at their production company Cherry/Wind, has been named President of Television at Jason T. Reed Productions, which is under a multi-year overall deal at ABC Studios.

Wind will oversee all development for Reed’s company, including broadcast, cable and streaming. Former Disney executive-turned-producer Reed, who has been at ABC Studios for the past two years, has landed two drama series at ABC through the studio, Of Kings and Prophets and the upcoming The Crossing.

Wind has been at ABC Studios for twelve years, since the partnered with Cherry in 2005 and started working on his hit ABC/ABC Studios dramedy Desperate Housewives. Wind served as executive producer on that series as well as on Cherry’s follow-up dramedy for ABC Studios, Devious Maids, which had a four-season run on Lifetime. Cherry/Wind most recently produced the ABC/ABC Studios Cherry-Reba McEntire pilot this past season.

Prior to her role at Cherry/Wind Productions, Wind was a producer on such series as Reba, Smart Guy and Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place. She began her career as a producer for CBS News.