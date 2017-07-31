Ryan Reynolds tweeted out a photo today of Zazie Beetz as Domino from 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2. Domino was a member of the mutant team X-Force and in addition to her ace sharp shooting, she possesses mutant probability altering skills. She’s also Cable’s on-and-off again love interest in the comics, who in the movie will be played by Josh Brolin.

The tweet has Beetz laying on a Deadpool-skin rug, with the caption, “Some people just know how to work a red carpet #Domino #Deadpool2.” The image mocks a similar picture of Reynolds’ Deadpool on a bearskin rug.

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

Known as Neena Thurman, Domino was a member of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Six Pack. That team originally squared off against Cable, but she ultimately defected to his side after Six Pack was beaten by Cable and Deadpool. She was involved in assassinating the dictator of Rumekistan with Deadpool, but after learning that it was part of a plan to install Cable as leader of the country, Domino tried to kill him. Again, this is what goes down in the comics, not necessarily what Fox has planned.

Deadpool 2 was absent from Fox’s San Diego Comic-Con proceedings, which were solely devoted to the studio’s fall release Kingsman: Golden Circle. Deadpool 2 is scheduled at a prime time next summer: the first weekend of June which is where Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman launched this year.