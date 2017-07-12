Ryan Reynolds, who is known for his savvy and humorous social media posts, took to Instagram to honor a superhero — and it wasn’t Deadpool. When the actor found out that Wonder Woman box office tally reached $368 million, surpassing Deadpool‘s domestic box office of $360 million, he posted a picture of the Merc with a Mouth making a heart shape with his hands over a Wonder Woman gold chain with the mildly crass, yet sweet caption “The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss”

The DC superhero pic starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins is still going strong at the box office since its June 2 release especially against the likes of Marvel/Sony juggernaut Spider-Man: Homecoming and Edgar Wright’s breakout heist pic Baby Driver. This weekend it earned $9.8 million, placing it in the number four spot in the top five. On its opening weekend it raked in $103.2 million and has since earned over $746 million worldwide, not far behind Deadpool‘s $783 million. The Warner Bros/DC movie broke records as the highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman.