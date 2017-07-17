Ryan Murphy has been leaving a trail of bread crumbs on social media about the highly anticipated season of American Horror Story. The Emmy award winner took to Instagram with one final clue about the title of the seventh season of the horror anthology. The cryptic photo shows a person covered in bees with the caption, “AHS last clue before this week’s TITLE reveal. Ideas?”

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

This is one of many posts in which Murphy has revealed about the new season. Days before he posted an image of what seemed to be a new monster with the caption “American Horror Story Holes” and before that, he hinted at the return of Twisty the tortured clown from season 4 played by John Carroll Lynch. The biggest hint he dropped was when he posted images of the U.S. flag, leading us to believe that this season will take its cue from last November’s election.

Still, it isn’t clear what Murphy has in store as he has given us many surprises. The upcoming season, which is currently in production, stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Adina Porter.