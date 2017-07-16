Ryan Gosling has tweeted a teaser for a new Blade Runner 2049 trailer, promising the longer version will debut tomorrow on ABC’s Good Morning America. (Watch the teaser below.)

“You’re a cop,” says Harrison Ford to Gosling in the 21-second clip. “I had your job once.”

“What happened?” asks Gosling, getting the stern response, “We were being hunted!”

This brief clip is a bit more Ford-centric than an earlier tease. The Alcon Entertainment tentpole with Gosling and Ford is directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green based on the Philip K. Dick novel. Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto co-star.

Warner Bros. releases the upcoming chapter in the iconic sci-fi property to theaters October 6.

Here’s Gosling’s tweet.