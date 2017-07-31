Animated digital dog Ruff Ruffman returns September 28 in an all-new short-form show on PBS Kids Digital Platforms, it was announced at the Television Critics Association. The new show is called The Ruff Ruffman Show. The canine previously starred in Fetch! With Ruff Ruffman.

The new series is designed to help kids ages 4-8 learn core science concepts through videos, game-play and hands-on activities. Ruffman stars with assistants Blossom and Chet, who will answer questions from real kids, take on challenges and model science inquiry skills.

The series is from WGBH Boston.