Roxanna Sherwood is moving from Nightline to Good Morning America as exec producer across both hours. Meanwhile, Terry Hurlbutt is promoted to general manager of digital.

Sherwood will report to Michael Corn, who left ABC News’ World News Tonight three years ago next month to become GMA‘s senior executive producer, returning to the morning broadcast where he spent eight years as senior producer before joining the evening newscast.

Word of Sherwood’s promotion comes a month after ABC News said Chris Vlasto was leaving as EP of GMA’s 7 AM hour to become senior EP for investigative reporting at the division. Vlasto’s name had been bandied about as a candidate for a media-massaging position at the Trump White House before his promotion was announced.

From ABC News chief James Goldston’s memo to staff: