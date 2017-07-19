Roxanna Sherwood is moving from Nightline to Good Morning America as exec producer across both hours. Meanwhile, Terry Hurlbutt is promoted to general manager of digital.
Sherwood will report to Michael Corn, who left ABC News’ World News Tonight three years ago next month to become GMA‘s senior executive producer, returning to the morning broadcast where he spent eight years as senior producer before joining the evening newscast.
Word of Sherwood’s promotion comes a month after ABC News said Chris Vlasto was leaving as EP of GMA’s 7 AM hour to become senior EP for investigative reporting at the division. Vlasto’s name had been bandied about as a candidate for a media-massaging position at the Trump White House before his promotion was announced.
From ABC News chief James Goldston’s memo to staff:
Roxanna began her career at ABC News as a desk assistant 21 years ago and brings an incredible amount of journalistic and storytelling expertise to the team. Throughout her career, she has been a path-breaker in introducing new technology and storytelling techniques to enhance our work.
Under her leadership as Executive Producer, Nightline distinguished itself through award-winning reporting, series and specials and broadened its presence with original content for digital. Some notable examples include the political docu-series “Inside the Final 30” which defined Nightline’s superb reporting throughout the 2016 Election; the series “America in Black and White” which dissected the issue of race relations and gun violence; and the Emmy award-winning special “A Different Kind of Boyhood” about the transformative effects of therapy on a child with autism.
Roxanna’s tremendous talents are well known at GMA. She produced a Nightline special edition on Robin’s fight against breast cancer and was a senior producer on the award-winning prime time special documenting Robin’s very personal struggle with MDS.
Now, reporting to Senior Executive Producer Michael Corn, she’ll help make the best team in morning television even better.
Terry joins the GMA team as General Manager of Digital. She will work hand in hand with Michael to lead GMA’s rapid digital expansion, including content creation, distribution and identifying new opportunities to expand our audience reach. Since 2015 she has served, with remarkable success, as Director of Audience Development. In two short years Terry led the team in increasing video viewership across our social platforms by an astonishing 400%.
As news consumption continues to rapidly evolve, it’s imperative we deliver our content around the clock and engage our audience on every platform. Terry has been a vital part of that mission for the news division and at DATG. Now she will lead our ambitious plans to expand GMA’s footprint. Terry will continue to report to Colby Smith.
Roxanna and Terry join GMA at an exciting time. Just this year the team was honored with the 2017 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Morning Show and the People’s Choice Award and is in its 5th year as America’s most watched morning show.
We’ve been fortunate indeed to have Roxanna and Terry’s leadership at ABC News. Now, along with our brilliant GMA team, I am looking forward to a spectacular next chapter for the show.
Please join me in congratulating them on their new roles.
James
No Comments