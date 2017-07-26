Robert Scott Wilson has come aboard the thriller The Girl Who Cried Wolf, from director Rob Malenfant. The pic follows Kendra, a teenage girl who meets Brad (Wilson), a millionaire bachelor star of a reality show, who quickly becomes obsessed with her. Known to lie as a tool to lash out, everyone think’s Kendra is just “crying wolf” about the harassment. By the time Kendra convinces her mother that Brad poses a threat to them both, his behavior has spins out of control, leaving both in danger. Ken Sanders is the producer on the project. Wilson was The Price Is Right‘s first male and co-starred in the online revival of All My Children. Repped by McGowan Management and TalentWorks, his film credits include Bride Wars and Fright Fest.

Angie Patterson has been cast in the film Home Invaders, where she’ll play Robyn Flynn, about a reluctant single-mother who puts her career on hold to raise her best friend’s daughter. She restores an old house in the mountains in order to host a new Bed & Breakfast only to find one of the guests has a very deadly agenda. John Murlowski is directing and producing the pic from a script by Patricia Walczak. Patterson, whose appaeared on shows like American Crime Story, Rosewood, and The Mindy Project, is repped by Clear Talent Group and McGowan.