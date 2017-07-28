A&E Network describes The Lowe Files as a reality series that follows Rob Lowe and sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel through the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries.

Rob Lowe described the show to TV critics this morning as “Anthony Bourdain in a blender with Scooby Doo.”

“We want to solve it but, if we don’t, the point of it is a father and sons on the road making memories.”

Critics asked the Lowe sons about some of Dad’s wackier beliefs. The Moon is Hollow came up. “Time Out!” Rob interrupted.

“It’s Charlie Sheen – he thinks the moon is hollow”

“In fairness,” acknowledged John Owen Lowe, he had pretty good talking points.

Dad also believes in an alien underwater base, the sons said. Again, Rob corrected: “When I was a kid, growing up in Malibu with Charlie Sheen ‘Moon is Hollow Guy,’ there was talk about alligators in the sewer, and that there was a way for nuclear subs to go under Los Angeles. These were the things everybody talked about.”

Years later, Google mapped three huge tunnels, Lowe insisted, challenging TV critics to “google it.”

“We were able to take a ship and explore it, 2,000 feet…That had been urban legend since I moved to Malibu in ’76.”

Lowe’s sons are endlessly entertained by their father. “It’s hilarious what he believe in,” John Owen said, adding generously, “To his credit, it’s way to more fun to be with someone who believes that.”

Asked if he saw a ghost or talked to one, Rob answered “Yeah – now. I hadn’t previous to this. It was through the ovilus,” he explained enthusiastically. “There is this device you use that can translate, spirits can talk through this device. Don’t ask me how, don’t ask me the science.”

Critics seemed dubious. Rob Lowe could sense that, without an ovilus.

“I don’t want to seem like a nut,” the actor joked.

“I don’t want to end my career here. Too late?”