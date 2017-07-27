Writer-director duo Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the duo behind the short film music visuals for Jay-Z’s Kill Jay-Z track off his latest studio album 4:44, have signed with Beverly Hills-based management film for representation. Bush and Renz are said to engage different platforms to raise the visibility of a host of social justice and cause-based issues impacting society. Their other work includes the Icelandic Glacial Water campaign Pure Authenticity, championing authenticity and diversity, the social justice PSA Against The Wall starring Michael B. Jordan, Danny Glover, Van Jones and Michael K. Williams, and the visual injustice protest EP for Tidal, “17,” produced by Harry Belafonte.

Film industry vet Jacov Bresler has joined talent management agency Global Management Associates as a managing partner. Bresler got his start in the business as a stunt coordinator in 1979 before he opened his own casting company shortly after. Following his stint in casting, Bresler went on to co-produce and assistant direct such projects as Larceny, Across The Line: The Exodus of Charlie Wright with Andy Garcia, Misfire, and Escape Room starring Skeet Ulrich.