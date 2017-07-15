True Blood alumna Brit Morgan has been tapped for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of the CW’s Riverdale.

Morgan will play Penny Peabody, known to some as the “Snake Charmer.” Penny is a wily backroom attorney that the Southside Serpents keep on retainer in case of run-ins with the law. She prefers that her clients pay her with favors, not cash, as Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds out when he seeks her out to help with his father.

In addition to Sprouse, she joins series stars KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Ashleigh Murray (Josie), Marisol Nichols (Hermoine Lodge), Madchen Amick (Alice Cooper), Luke Perry (Fed Andrews) and the newly promoted Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) and Casey Cott (Kevin Keller). Mark Consuelos will be a new addition in Season 2 as Veronica’s father Hiram Lodge.

Known for her role as werewolf Debbie Pelt on HBO’s True Blood, Morgan most recently recurred as super-villain Livewire on CW’s Supergirl and also recurred on E!’s The Arrangement. She’s repped by Innovative and David Dean Management.