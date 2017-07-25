Rick Famuyiwa, who directed the breakout indie hit Dope, is in negotiations to helm the feature version of Son of Shaolin, which is based on the graphic novel created by Jay Longino who also wrote the first draft and will serve as exec producer. The project is set up at Sony with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions producing. Johnson is not attached to star. Ryan Kalil is also on as exec producer.

Famuyiwa was offered a number of projects over the past month and has zeroed in on this to his next project.

The logline is under wraps, but what we do know is that the film will not be a remake of the Shaw Brothers film. It will be inspired by that tone and is a modern day martial arts movie influenced by classic Hong Kong cinema.

As we reported before, it’s a contemporary Kung-Fu story that intertwines Shaolin mythology with many of the current issues faced by teens growing up in a gentrifying neighborhood.

Matt Milam and Maia Eyre are overseeing for the studio. Famuyiwa is repped by WME and Oasis.