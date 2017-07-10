Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss is set for a guest-starring role in Jason Alexander’s upcoming AT&T Audience Network comedy Hit the Road.

Co-created by Alexander, Emmy-nominated comedy writer Peter Tilden and British screenwriter Dean Craig (Death At A Funeral), Hit The Road is about a fearless, chaotic musical family of would-be rock/ pop stars who traverse the country in a cramped tour bus in search of fame and fortune to claim their rightful place in pop history. Alexander stars as family patriarch Ken Swallow. Dreyfuss will play Alexander’s father, a gruff, grizzled dysfunctional jerk of a dad who doesn’t have a single kind word to say about his son. Check out the photo of the two above on set.

In addition to Alexander, Hit the Road series regulars include Amy Pietz, Natalie Sharp, Nick Marini, Tim Johnson Jr. and Maddie Dixon-Poirier.

Dreyfuss received a best actor Oscar and Golden Globe award for The Goodbye Girl, and and a best actor Oscar nomination for Mr. Holland’s Opus. On the television side, he received critical praise for his performance as Bernie Madoff in ABC miniseries, Madoff opposite Blythe Danner. More recently, he appeared opposite Helen Hunt in Fox mini-series Shots Fired.

Hit The Road is produced by Primary Wave Entertainment, who also co-finance the series, and Fabrik Entertainment. Executive producers include Alexander, Tilden; Dean Craig; Bart Peters; Christopher Long for Audience Network; David Guillod and Mark Burg for Primary Wave Entertainment and Melissa Aouate and Henrik Bastin for Fabrik Entertainment.

The series, which received a 10-episode straight-to-series order in April, will premiere this fall on AT&T Audience Network.