Ric Roman Waugh is eyeing the director’s chair to Angel Has Fallen, the next installment of the Olympus Has Fallen franchise. Gerard Butler is set to reprise his role as secret service agent Mike Banning with Morgan Freeman on board to return as well.

Angel Has Fallen follows Banning as he continues to be a target of terrorists, this time while mid-flight on Air Force One. This marks the third installment of the Fallen franchise. Olympus Has Fallen premiered in 2013 and grossed 170.3 million worldwide while the sequel London Has Fallen, which opened in 2016, earned $205.8 worldwide.

Waugh’s deal as director isn’t officially done, but once signed on, he will follow previous Fallen helmers Antoine Fuqua and Babak Najafi. Waugh recently directed the crime thriller Shot Caller starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jon Bernthal.