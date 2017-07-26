EXCLUSIVE: John Asher’s comedy I Hate Kids has added Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn and Witches of East End‘s Rachel Boston to its cast which already includes Tituss Burgess, Tom Everett Scott and Beth Riesgraf.

The film which started production on July 10 follows Scott as Nick Pearson, a successful author, who has always hated kids and is about to finally settle down with the perfect match. However, on the night of his rehearsal dinner, 13-year old Mason (Julian Feder), shows up claiming to be his son. What makes Mason, Nick’s son? Because the self-proclaimed psychic, The Amazing Fabular (Burgess), says so. The trio set out on a journey to find Mason’s mom, and in doing so, learn about Nick’s past.

Boston will play Sydney, the fiancée of Scott’s character and Seehorn will play her sister Kelly. I Hate Kids is co-written by Frank Dietz and Todd Traina, and co-produced by Traina and Rachel McHale.

Boston’s deal was brokered by John Carrabino Management and the Gersh Agency. Seehorn’s deal was brokered by Randi Ross of Phoenix Artists, Inc. and Alissa Vradenburg of Untitled Entertainment.