Resident Evil producer Jeremy Bolt is developing Hinterland’s upcoming videogame The Long Dark as a feature. Hinterland will also serve as a co-producer with Bolt Pictures. The videogame hits store shelves tomorrow and has already sold 1.3M copies.

The Long Dark follows bush pilot Will Mackenzie and Dr. Astrid Greenwood, who become lost in the Northern Canadian wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. In searching for each other, Mackenzie and Astrid come to terms with the unexpected ways the world around them has changed due to the presence of mysterious aurorae in the sky. Raphael van Lierop, founder and creative director of Hinterland, is writing the script. No director or actors are attached yet.

“My goal with Hinterland – starting with The Long Dark — has always been to create original entertainment properties that could span multiple mediums, exploiting the storytelling potential of each form” van Lierop said in a statement, “Partnering with Jeremy on this project is the first step in achieving that vision of true cross-platform storytelling in the world of The Long Dark.”

“I first reached out to Raphael, as a fan of The Long Dark,” said Bolt. “I was immediately taken by the game’s stunningly immersive landscapes, eerily solitary and realistic nature; it is an existential tale of moral, emotional and physical endurance with strong characters to build on; it is also a mystery. It is an honor to try to do justice to it on film.”

Hinterland produced a five-minute short Elegy below to illustrate their concept for The Long Dark feature. Jared Pelletier directs, performed by Christopher Plummer, and written by van Lierop.