Washington press corps was a’twitter Wednesday afternoon with word one brave White House correspondent had dared to stream live the audio of the days’s no-cameras-allowed White House press briefing held by Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

That is in violation of White House rules that only allowing audio of the briefing to be used after the event has wrapped, on the thinking that messing with rabbit-like reporters is a terrible thing to waste.

Since last month, President Trump’s mouthpieces have ordered reporters at the briefing to not film unless told otherwise, or broadcast live the audio.

The brave reporters, Ksenija Pavlovic, is dscribed by WaPo as a former political science teaching fellow at Yale who founded news site called Pavlovic Today. Pavlovic used the Periscope app to stream audio of Wednesday’s briefing. She tweeted a link to the feed.

Join "Audio-only" live streaming of the White House #PressBriefing with Sarah H. Sanders https://t.co/fxjM6wQXUG — K. Pavlovic (@ksenijapavlovic) July 19, 2017

Among the shocking revelations at the briefing, Sanders could be heard introducing Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, who addressed reporters before Sanders took questions. Pavlovic’s feed cut out after about 17 minutes, but she restored the feed and streamed another 31 minutes.

Media reporters called is an act of rebellion, but it remains to be seen whether it will turn into an I Am Spartacus moment.

But the chafing by reporters is starting to show. One day earlier, Fox News Channel’s John Robert left Sanders’ non-televised briefing early, throwing shade on his way out. Sanders made note of his exit, looking-through-her-lorgnette-ily, drawing the press corps’ attention to his move: “John Roberts is bored today, he’s headed out.”

“If it were on-camera I might not be,” he shot back, on his way out the door, giving the White House press team something to consider as the briefing’s remaining correspondents “ooh-ed” approvingly.