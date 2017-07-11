Renée Zellweger, Isabella Rossellini, Common, Simon Baker, Taylor Kinney (Zero Dark Thirty) and Gus Birney (The Mist) have joined the Sarah Jessica Parker in the romantic drama Best Day of My Life for Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Group. Fabien Constant (Mademoiselle C) is directing the film from a screenplay written by Laura Eason (House of Cards). Principal photography will begin this week in New York City.

Best Day of My Life follows Vivienne (Parker), a jazz vocalist in New York City, who lives her life for herself and for her art. After she receives a diagnosis that shatters her world, we follow Vivienne over a compressed 24-hour window as we see her prepare for an upcoming world tour, navigate her relationships and familial obligations, and reflect on her life’s successes and failures.

Parker is also serving as producer alongside Alison Benson, Iervolino and Bacardi. This film marks the second collaboration between AMBI and the actress, following the 2014 romantic comedy All Roads Lead to Rome. Best Day of My Life‘s executive producers are Phil Hunt and Compton Ross of Head Gear Films, who are co-financing the film.

AMBI Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of the AMBI Group, is handling worldwide sales, and CAA is co-repping the film’s domestic sale.

Zellweger, Common and Baker are repped by CAA; Rossellini by APA; Kinney by Principal Talent; Birney by CESD and Suskin Management, and Constant is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.