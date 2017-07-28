Out on the cable hustle just hours after being canned by Donald Trump as White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus went on CNN today for his first post-firing interview.

The decision is all the more striking as Fox News Channel is usually the landing spot for Trump staffers, surrogates and the President himself. Trump and his administration have been frequently critical of the Jeff Zucker run cable newers, labelling their reporting “fake news.”

FNC says that Priebus will appear on Hannity tonight at 10 PM ET.

In the immediate fallout of Priebus’ pink slipping it looked like the former RNC chairman would be going on Hannity first in his initial post-White House interview but CNN got the booking. Replaced by current Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and the shortest lasting White House Chief of Staff in modern times was on the Sean Hannity hosted show just last week.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve this President and our country,” said Priebus today in a statement that is also an apparent glimpse of his CNN chat. The public story is Priebus resigned on Thursday but it is clear he was fired. “I want to thank the President for giving me this very special opportunity,” he added, as he started to formally exit the White House and Kelly moves to formally take over on Monday. “I will continue to serve as a strong supporter of the President’s agenda and policies. I can’t think of a better person than General John Kelly to succeed me and I wish him God’s blessings and great success.”

Long under siege and totally thought a goner after the hiring by Trump of Anthony Scaramucci as his Communications director and the exit of Priebus ally Sean Spicer as Press Secretary last week, the now ex-CoS was last on Hannity on July 21, as you can partially see below:

.@Reince Priebus tells @seanhannity that @POTUS “cares about his people.” Tune in for the full interview tonight on #Hannity at 10p ET. pic.twitter.com/gmJ6aOAkrJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 21, 2017

The CNN interview is all the more of a shocker as open Trump pal Hannity first announced on his radio show today that Priebus was coming on his TV show. A seemingly obvious move, Hannity’s remark came not long after the President tweeted from Air Force One that General Kelly was in and that the ex-Republican National Committee boss was out. Long wounded, Priebus’ blood was in the water after a highly charged and profanity filled interview with the New Yorker yesterday by Scaramucci. The Communications boss made it very clear that he thought “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic” Priebus was going to “resign” soon.

With appearances by Priebus, Scaramucci and Spicer in the past week alone and many more Trump insiders, not to mention POTUS himself over the years, Hannity is almost the unofficial White House intro and exit interview – almost but the Wolf got there first this time.