EXCLUSIVE: Reid Scott has joined his Veep co-star Matt Walsh in the upcoming romance Under The Eiffel Tower, from director Archie Borders. Co-written by Borders and David Henry, the film was picked up by The Orchard, with plans to release it sometime next year.

Walsh stars as a bourbon salesman who is fighting off 50 and unexpectedly proposes to and is rejected by his best friend’s 24-year-old daughter under the Eiffel Tower. Scott plays Liam, a rough, outspoken former professional footballer, who becomes Stuart’s unlikely friend. Ryan Eggold was originally attached to this role.

Judith Godrèche, Ary Abittan, David Wain, Gary Cole, and Michaela Watkins co-star in the pic, which is currently filming in France. Godrèche is also producing alongside Michael Fitzer, Stacey Parks and Erin Roark. Paul Davidson, Danielle DiGiacomo and Brad Navin are exec producers.

Reid will next appear in the Reese Witherspoon-starring romantic comedy Home Again, which will bow in theaters September 8. He’s repped by Impression Entertainment, Gersh, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson.