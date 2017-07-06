Matt Nicholas’ Rebel Maverick has acquired rights to Nightmare in Detroit: A Rebellion and Its Victims, to develop as a TV mini or event series. The book by Burleigh Hines and former CBS News President Van Gordon Sauter documents the July 1967 Detroit riots and its victims. The book was published in 1968 by Regnery.

Rebel Maverick’s Nicholas will executive produce with the company’s new Head of Development & Production, Ashley Anguline, who will serve as a Co-Executive Producer. Rebel Maverick is out to writers and then will shop the project to networks and streaming services.

The Detroit riots also is the subject of Kathyrn Bigelow’s upcoming feature Detroit, which is framed around the devastating 1967 riots, penned by Zero Dark Thirty screenwriter Mark Boal. It’s set to hit theaters on August 4. In addition, 12th and Claremount, a documentary that tells a story of the uprising and its precedents largely through the use of “found footage” premiered earlier this year.

Rebel Maverick currently has projects in the works with Oscar winner Mo’Nique (Precious, Almost Christmas) and Rachel Crow (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train); digital stars DeStorm Power, Klarity, and Brent Rivera; filmmakers Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination franchise), Manaal Khan (The Institute, Actors Anonymous), Mark Brown (Barbershop franchise) and Tina Mabry (Queen Sugar, Mississippi Damned); and production company Scripted World (Hostages, Betrayal).

Nicholas and Rebel Maverick are repped by attorneys Wayne Alexander and Ed Labowitz.