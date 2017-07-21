As literary declarations go, “Holden Caulfield deserves an entire book” sounds like one of the safer bets, but as this trailer for IFC Films’ upcoming Rebel in the Rye suggests, the sentiment wasn’t exactly a universal one when the young, untried author J.D. Salinger began his road to a masterpiece.

Rebel in the Rye, directed by Danny Strong and starring Nicholas Hoult as Salinger, chronicles The Catcher in the Rye author’s literary beginnings and the inspirations behind the novel and its phony-hating main character Holden. Says IFC, “the film sheds light on the events that shaped the young author, and some of the influential people who he meets in his pursuit of success – namely his mentor Whit Burnett.”

Burnett is played by Kevin Spacey, and he’s the one who suggests turning Holden’s tale from short story to novel.

The trailer also flashes back to Salinger’s wartime experiences, and the disapproval he later faced from his doubting father (Victor Garber). Also starring are Sarah Paulson, Zoey Deutch and Hope Davis.

Strong directs from his own script, and Rebel in the Rye is produced by Bruce Cohen, Jason Shuman, Danny Strong, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill.

IFC releases Rebel in the Rye September 15, 2017. Watch the trailer above.