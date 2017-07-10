EXCLUSIVE: British actor Ray Panthaki has joined the Wash Westmoreland-directed biopic Colette, starring Keira Knightley and Dominic West. Panthaki, who won the 2014 Breakthrough Brit BAFTA, will play real life French writer and playwright Pierre Veber.

Colette, which is co-written by Westmoreland and the late Richard Glatzer with revisions by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, follows the story of Sidonie Colette (Knightley) and her husband, the charismatic egomaniacal writer Willy (West). Willy introduces Colette to hedonistic Paris and with her creative appetite unlocked she begins to write novels; however Willy only allows her to do so in his name. The phenomenal success of her Claudine novel series makes Willy a famous writer, yet the lack of recognition for her work sparks the breakdown of their marriage.

The film is produced by Killer Films’ Pamela Koffler, Number 9 Films’ Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Bold Films’ Michel Litvak and Gary Michael Walters.

Panthaki, whose previous credits include Kidulthood and popular BBC soap Eastenders, can next be seen reprising his role alongside Anna Friel for season two of Netflix and ITV’s hit series Marcella.

He is repped by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment in the U.S. and CAM in the UK.