Fresh Off The Boat star Randall Park has come aboard Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp, the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man, which starred Paul Rudd as the titular character. Peyton Reed is back to direct the second installment, with Rudd returning as former systems engineer-turned Avenger, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, as well as Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, and T.I. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is producing with film, which is scheduled to bow in theaters July 6, 2018. Park, who can currently be seen on the big screen in Amy Schumer-Goldie Hawn starring comedy Snatched, with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in The House, and later in James Francos’ The Disaster Artist, is repped by UTA and Principato-Young Entertainment.

All Square

Michael Kelly, who can currently be seen in the fifth season of the Netflix series House Of Cards, will star in the offbeat comedy All Square, along with Jesse Ray Sheps, Josh Lucas, and Pamela Adlon. Directed by John Hyams from a script by Timothy Brady, the pic follows a down-on-his-luck bookie (Kelly) who befriends an ex-girlfriend’s son (Sheps) and begins taking bets on the kid’s youth league baseball games, creating chaos in the community. Kelly is a producer on the project with Yeardley Smith and Ben Cornwell of Paperclip Limited, as well as Jordan Foley and Jonathan Rosenthal of Mill House Motion Pictures. Tom Everett Scott, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Harris Yulin and Smith co-star in the film, which will wrap production next week. Kelly is repped by WME and Liebman Entertainment.