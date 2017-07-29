AMC had added several new scripted projects to its development slate under AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model, including an alien drama with dark humor starring and executive produced by The Office alum Rainn Wilson, from Better Call Saul producers Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment; and dramas from the Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick; The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero & Gail Berman’s Jackal Group; Fear The Walking Dead co-star Colman Domingo; and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival) & Chernin Entertainment. Additionally, AMC has put in development a nonfiction horror anthology produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television. The projects, announced during AMC Networks’ portion of the summer TCA tour, will be in series consideration for 2018 and beyond.

AMC

Some of the scripted projects will likely be in the running for AMC’s next selection of dramas to open writers’ rooms with an eye toward potential series orders. AMC will likely have in place a new head of programming by then, succeeding Joel Stillerman who left in May. In the latest round in May, AMC brass picked three projects to get the writers’ room treatment, NOS4A2 from Jami O’Brien; Pandora, from Sam Vincent & Jonathan Brackley; and Silent History, from Claire Carré & Charles Spano. AMC on-air series that have been developed under the model include the upcoming The Terror, Lodge 49 and Dietland.”

“We are at our best when we bet on and support exceptional talent and this diverse development slate, from exceptional creators with distinct points of view, includes multiple projects from longstanding and successful AMC partners,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “Our deep pipeline of projects embodies our ‘eclectic by design,’ quality programming approach and our ‘scripts-to-series’ development model that puts the emphasis on the most important part of our strategy – outstanding writing, a commitment to worlds you’ve never seen on TV before, and rich character development.”

Here are details on AMC’s projects in development:

“Untitled Rainn Wilson Project”

Rainn Wilson, executive producer, actor

Naomi Odenkirk, executive producer

Marc Provissiero, executive producer

A Odenkirk Provissiero Production

Description: A one-hour scripted series that follows an alien entity which takes over the body of a poly-addicted, middle-aged man living in the San Fernando Valley.

“Shock Theatre”

Greg Nicotero, director and executive producer

Matt Lambert, executive producer

Gail Berman, executive producer

Joe Earley, executive producer

A Jackal Group Production

Description: An anthology wherein each episode will be a brand-new sci-fi horror tale in the style of the B movie classics.

“Underbelly” by Dan Connolly

Dan Connolly, executive producer

A Fish Ladder Production (Chris Hardwick, Mike Clements)

Description: A deep dive into the dark-side of pop culture. Using the lens of the horror genre, this anthology explores storylines related to the fan experience, celebrity, greed, alienation, obsession and vanity. The sensibility of the series is darkly funny, shocking, subversive and trippy. If pop culture is a kind of new religion, this show is the deranged heretic who interrupts the service and gets thrown out.

“In The Middle Of The Street” by Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, executive producer

Alisa Tager, executive producer

A Collider Entertainment Production

Inspired by Colman Domingo’s play “Dot”

Description: A family in fading West Philadelphia must confront old secrets in order to face the challenges of their present. Inspired by Colman Domingo’s critically acclaimed play “Dot,” the series unflinchingly tackles aging parents, marriage, sexuality, and politics with humor and joy.

“Liking What You See” by Eric Heisserer

Eric Heisserer, executive producer

Ted Chiang, consultant

A Chernin Entertainment Production

Based on Ted Chiang’s short story “Liking What You See”; Eric Heisserer wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for Arrival, based on Ted Chiang’s short story Arrival.

Description: Set in a near future saturated with advertising and media images of beauty, the exception being the community of Saybrook, whose residents have all voluntarily adopted calliagnosia, a reversible, non-invasive procedure that eliminates their ability to perceive beauty. Once you have calliagnosia, no one looks prettier or uglier than anyone else; the people of Saybrook judge each other purely on their merits. But is this something the rest of the world is ready for?

“The Age of Miracles” by Sinead Daly

Sinead Daly, executive producer

Karen Thompson Walker, Consultant

A 21 Laps Production (“Stranger Things”)

Description: Julia’s world is shifted, literally, when a shocking fact is made public: Earth’s rotation is suddenly, dramatically and inexplicably slowing down. As the days and nights grow longer and longer, gravity is affected, and people start falling sick to a mysterious new illness. Julia is also forced to cope with the normal disasters of everyday life as her parents’ marriage falls apart and she struggles with lost friends and first love.

“Ballad Of Black Tom” by Victor LaValle

Victor LaValle, Co-executive producer

Based on the novella The Ballad Of Black Tom by Victor LaValle

Description: Tommy Tester is a street musician and hustler in jazz age New York who works odd jobs to keep food on the table and a roof over his father’s head. But when he delivers an occult object to a reclusive sorceress, Tom opens a door to a deeper realm of magic, and becomes caught up in a Lovecraftian conspiracy to conjure the destruction of the world.

“Wicked West” (Non-Fiction)

Producing Studio: Blumhouse Television (Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman)

Description: Nonfiction horror anthology produced by Blumhouse Television (“Get Out,” “The Jinx” “Split”), “Wicked West” uncovers the most frightening and disturbing tales from the Wild West. And they’re all true. “Wicked West” utilizes Blumhouse’s chilling cinematic style on this weekly series, telling stories of sadistic serial killers, murderous black widows, bloodthirsty family clans and local legends laced with the supernatural. With a tense horror, modern cinematic style, “Wicked West” brings a haunting approach to the untold stories of the bloodbath known as the American West.