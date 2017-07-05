Radha Mitchell, last seen faith-based film The Shack alongside Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer, has been tapped to star in SB Productions’ drama The World Without You, from first-time director Damon Shalit. The film, based on the Joshua Henkin’s best-selling novel and adapted by Dan Pulick, explores how a family copes with the death of son, a journalist killed on assignment in Iraq. During a weekend memorial service, old hurts and dark secrets emerge that threaten to tear the fragile threads holding the family together. Chris Mulkey (Captain Phillips), Perrey Reeves (Famous In Love), James Tupper (Big Little Lies), PJ Byrne (Wolf of Wall Street), Annika Marks (Anguish), Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow), Lynn Cohen (Hunger Games), and Suzanne C. Johnson (Empty Space) co-star in the pic, which will begin production next week. Bradley LaRocca, Charles Mudd and Shalit are producing the pic with Mitchell serving as an exec producer. Repped by ICM, Mitchell’s recent credits include London Has Fallen and Blumhouse’s The Darkness.

Melora Walters will topline dramatic thriller The Amaranth Table, directed by Albert Chi from a script by Walters. Plot details are being kept under wraps on the film which reunites Walters and Chi as the two have worked together on films like Boogie Nights and The Master. Walter’s recently made her directorial feature debut on Waterlily Jaguar, an existential drama based on an original concept starring James Le Gros and Mira Sorvino, and can be seen in Azazel Jacobs’ Tribeca comedy film The Lovers, which A24 released in theaters this past May. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Shelter Entertainment Group.