There were visits to the hometowns of Rachel Lindsay’s remaining suitors on The Bachelorette (1.6/6) last night, which turned out to win over the hearts of America – or at least more of them than of late.

Rising 14% among adults 18-49 over its July 10 show, the ABC romance reality series hit a three-week high with Monday’s show. The demo rise wasn’t The Bachelorette’s only anti-gravity motion as viewership went up from 5.68 million last week to 6.14 million last night. That makes last night the most watched episode of the show this season. All of which meant Rachel’s time with her guys and their families and sending one suitor home for good was clearly the most watched and the highest rated show of Monday’s primetime.

However, with 8 -10 rival American Ninja Warrior (1.5/6) up a tenth and Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (1.0/4) even, NBC and ABC were tied for the overall top demo spot of the night. With a full night of reality originals, the Comcast-owned net also took the viewership top spot with 5.10 million tuning in to ABC’s 4.90 million.

As there were 18-39 rises on NBC and ABC over last week, things went down a bit for everyone else last night.

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2/1) at 9 PM and FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.7/3) and Superhuman (0.5/2) all declined a tenth from their July 10 airings.

CBS was all encores on Monday night.