EXCLUSIVE: Word has gotten out that Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be a drama revolving around the Manson Family murders. Deadline has heard that Tarantino met with Margot Robbie to potentially play Sharon Tate, the actress wife of director Roman Polanski, who was slain in 1969 in a brutal murder that shocked the country for the savagery of the crime. I’ve also heard that Samuel L. Jackson will likely also play a lead in the film, not a surprise since he surface in the film, and a report in THR posited Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds star Brad Pitt (Deadline hears he’s being courted to play the detective investigating the murder) as well as possibly Jennifer Lawrence. Clearly word of this has gotten out before Tarantino was ready, but every project by the writer/director is major news. No one is confirming anything at this point and I don’t think any roles have been promised at this point. Robbie, will reprise in Suicide Squad 2 that is now courting Jaume Collet-Serra to direct at Warner Bros, and she starred in and produced I, Tonya, playing disgraced Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding. Nobody has read the script, Stay tuned.