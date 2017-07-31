Oscar winner Marlee Matlin has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Quantico.

Matlin will play Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent who was known at one time as the best undercover agent in the field, until a bomb blew up near her and rendered her deaf. The FBI put her out to pasture, but now she’s being brought back to join a special unit with several other returning characters.

Series regulars Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Blair Underwood will return for Season 3. Michael Seitzman is the new executive producer/showrunner.

Matlin won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her first film, Children of a Lesser God. She has since appeared in numerous TV series, earning four Emmy noms for Law & Order: SVU, The Practice, Picket Fences and Seinfeld. Her most recent credits include Switched at Birth and a current recurring role on Syfy’s The Magicians. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Media Four.