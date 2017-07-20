Taraji P. Henson gets dressed to kill in the first trailer for Proud Mary, director Babak Najafi’s action movie with the Empire Emmy winner playing a hitwoman working for an organized crime family in Boston.

Set to the tune of — what else? — “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner (her solo version, sans Ike), the trailer has Henson suiting up in leather and heels, with a visit to a secret weapons closet that could make James Bond envious — all for what seems to be an action-packed and bullet-flying day of work.

Per the film’s logline, Mary’s life “is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.”

The cast for the Sony Pictures Entertainment film also includes Billy Brown, Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Danny Glover. Najafi directs from a screenplay by John Stuart Newman & Christian Swegal and Steven Antin, based on a story by Newman & Swegal. Producers are Paul Schiff and Tai Duncan.

Proud Mary hits theaters January 12. Take a look at the trailer above, and tell us what you think.