Protagonist Pictures has promoted Head of Worldwide Acquisitions Dave Bishop to CEO as part of a restructure following the exit of Mike Goodridge last month.

Bishop will oversee Protagonist’s growing slate of prestige films as a sales agent as well as its expanding development, production and finance businesses. As part of the revamp, COO Dimitra Tsingou is adding the title President of Production, and Head of Sales Vanessa Saal will add Managing Director, Sales and Distribution to her title. Bridget Pedgrift remains Head of Marketing.

“Dave’s promotion and the expanded roles for Dimitra and Vanessa are testimony to the talent we have in the business and a firm endorsement of their ability to lead the company to further success,” Protagonist chairman Nigel Williams said.

The moves come after the company hired former Pathe Productions and Wildgaze Films exec Len Rowles for the newly created post of Head of Development. She will report to Tsingou.

Protgonist is coming off of the back of a strong Cannes with world premieres of Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, Chloe Zhao’s The Rider (winner of the Art Cinema Award in Directors’ Fortnight) and Michel Franco’s April’s Daughter (winner of the jury prize in Un Certain Regard). Its slate includes Kristoffer Nyholm’s Keepers, Clio Barnard’s Dark River, Richard Loncraine’s Finding Your Feet, Amma Asante’s Where Hands Touch and Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War.

Said Bishop: “I am delighted to embrace this opportunity to lead the brilliant team at Protagonist in these really exciting times for the company. Mike has built an exceptional group of experienced executives who are ready to expand the company’s strategic approach to bring

high-quality films to audiences,” said Bishop. “With Dimitra, Vanessa and Bridget at my side

we will continue to collaborate with fiercely intelligent filmmakers whose honest, challenging and thoughtful films have become synonymous with the Protagonist brand, while exploring new opportunities to grow our business.”

Goodridge recently was named artistic director of the International Film Festival & Awards Macao. He exits Protagonist officially in August but will remain on the company’s board of directors.