Annapurna Pictures has released the official trailer for the upcoming biopic Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, about Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston and how his unconventional relationship inspired the creation of DC’s iconic Amazonian princess in 1941. The film, starring Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, and Connie Britton, will bow in theaters October 27.

Written and directed by Angela Robinson, the pic recounts the life of Marston who, while his feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity’, was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston (Hall), a fellow psychologist and inventor, and their lover Olive Byrne (Heathcote).

Andrea Sperling, Amy Redford, Andrea Sperling and Terry Leonard produced the film, while Transparent creator Jill Soloway served as exec producer along with Clare Munn.

Check out the trailer above.