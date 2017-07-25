Veteran TV executive and producer Danielle Claman Gelber has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television to develop and executive produce scripted and non-scripted series for broadcast, cable and streaming networks and platforms .

Gelber launched her own company, Acoustic Prods. in 2016, when she inked a first-look deal with NBC. Prior to that, she did a five-year stint as EVP and head of development for Dick Wolf’s Universal TV-based Wolf Entertainment.

Gelber, who sold Chicago Fire to NBC on her first day with Wolf Entertainment, worked with Wolf and his team to develop the Chicago-branded series Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, as well as the current Chicago Justice pilot.

Gelber joined Wolf Films in 2011 from Showtime, where she was SVP Original Series Programming and oversaw development of Weeds, The L Word and Episodes.

“I’ve known Danielle since we were colleagues at Showtime and she’s always had wonderful taste in material and a keen eye for writing talent,” said Universal V President Pearlena Igbokwe. “I couldn’t be happier that she and I will get to continue our collaboration at Universal Televison.”

Prior to that she was SVP Drama Series Programming at Fox where she developed The X Files, Beverly Hills 90210, Ally McBeal and Wolf’s New York Undercover, among others. At both Showtime and Fox, she worked under NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt.

“I’m thrilled to continue such an ongoing productive and fantastic relationship with longtime friends and colleagues, Bob, Jen (Salke) and Pearlena through NBC and UTV,” Gelber said. “I could not feel more supported, and I’m excited to cover a wide swath of creative territory with them in broadcast, cable and streaming.”