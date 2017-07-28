ABC has put into development a single-camera Bollywood comedy from The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios. Sri Rao (What Goes On) is writing the pilot and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra will executive produce.

The untitled project is inspired by the true-life story of Indian actress and global icon Madhuri Dixit, who also executive produces with Mark Gordon, Nick Pepper, Rao and Shriram Nene.

Dixit, praised for both her acting and dancing skills, made her film debut in Abodh in 1984 and went on to establish herself as a leading actress of Hindi cinema with films such as Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Raja and Dil To Pagal Hai. She also received critical praise for her work in the dramas Anjaam, Mrityudand, Pukar, Lajja and Devdas.

Creator/writer of 2007 series What Goes On, Rao also served as head writer on General Hospital: Night Shift. He’s repped by Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

MGC has several series currently in production including Chopra-starrer Quantico, Ray Donovan, Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. The company also serves as co-studio with ABC Studios on Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland, which received a second season order at ABC.