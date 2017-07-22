EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has optioned movie rights to the Action Lab Comics series Princeless. Created by Jeremy Whitley and Emily Martin, the series follows a young black princess who, instead of waiting for a prince to save her, takes matters into her own hands. She breaks out of her tower, befriends the dragon guarding her, and sets off on a quest to rescue her six older sisters who are also locked in towers and guarded by assassins.

Stefani Robinson, a writer on Atlanta, Man Seeking Woman and FX/Marvel’s animated Deadpool, has been set to write the script. Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar (Spotlight) will produce with Ashley Zalta for Columbia Pictures. Brittany Morrissey will oversee it for the studio.

The comic book series by Action Lab Comics and has been nominated for two Eisner Awards and won numerous other awards, including multiple Glyph Awards for Story of the Year, Best Writer and Best Female. Robinson is repped by Gersh, MGMT’s Dianne McGunigle and Ginsburg/Daniels.

Action Lab’s publisher/CEO Brian Seaton and publisher Jason Martin will preside over a panel tonight at 7 here at Comic-Con, and the deal ought to put some pep in their step.