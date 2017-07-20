A&E Network has set a return date for the Emmy-nominated limited series Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath: Season 2 will kick off Tuesday, August 15 at 9 PM ET/PT.

The second season will include 10 hour-long episodes that will further explore accounts of former Scientology members whose lives have been significantly impacted by the Church’s practices.

The new season will continue to follow Remini, along with former high ranking Scientology employees and Church members, as they delve into stories of abuse and heartbreak. This season stories will include losing loved ones to suicide, growing up in the Church’s paramilitary organization (The Sea Organization), and Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis’ own harrowing personal journey.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is produced for A&E Network by The Intellectual Property Corporation. Remini serves as executive producer for her No Seriously Productions. Executive producers for IPC are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Myles Reiff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Devon Hammonds, Amy Savitsky and Elaine Frontain Bryant.