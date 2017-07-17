Raphael Jackson, Jr. & Damione Macedon, co-executive producers of Starz’s hit drama series Power, have signed a two-year overall deal with the premium cabler.

Starz

Under the pact, the duo, who have been with Power since Season 1, will continue on the drama series, which recently premiered its fourth season, while also developing new projects for the network

Macedon & Jackson began their writing career on NBC’s pirate-themed Crossbones, from creator/showrunner Neil Cross. Other series credits include AMC drama Low Winter Sun and Starz comedy Survivor’s Remorse, executive produced by LeBron James and Mike O’Malley. They previously have developed with Starz and are currently adapting a book property for the network with Playground Entertainment, who recently executive produced the Starz limited series The White Princess.

Macedon and Jackson are repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston, Stagecoach Entertainment, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.