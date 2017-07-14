Pixar took the lid off a pair of new films during the animation panel today at D23, Disney’s semi-annual fan convention in Anaheim.

One new project, with the working title Suburban Fantasy World, was introduced by Monsters University director and Pixar veteran Dan Scanlan. He said the plot is inspired by the story of his childhood and how his father died when he was young and he always wanted to find out about him. This movie is “a mix of the fantastic and the everyday,” with “elves, sprites and pretty much anything that would be on the side of a van in the ’70s.”

He said “it’s the story of two teen boys who seek the chance to spend one last magical day with their father.” No release date has been set.

Animation boss John Lassiter also announced that Disneytoon Studios has set an untitled movie for 2019 that revolves around an evil space shuttle and two friendly fighter jets. The premise sounds a bit like a sequel to Disney’s 2013 toon Planes, though Lasseter did not say so. The movie is set for an early-2019 release.

The animation panel also drew the cast of Pixar’s The Incredibles 2, which is set for next year, and the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, which just added Taraji P. Henson to the cast.

Lasseter also said of the Pixar pic Coco, which bows November 22: “It’s breathtaking and beautiful and incredibly emotional.”