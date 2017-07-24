Pia Chaozon, who spent the past three years as a marketing exec at Netflix, has joined Twentieth Century Fox Film as SVP of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing, effective immediately. The company said she will play a leading role in strategy development and execution for marketing initiatives across all Fox films on a global basis.

“From both a strategic and execution standpoint, Pia’s innovative thinking and proven track record will be invaluable assets for our entire marketing group,” said EVP Marketing Jonathan Helfgot, to whom Chaozon will report. “As we continue to find new and more effective ways to engage consumers, she will play a key leadership role in ensuring our content resonates with consumers around the world.”

Chaozon joins Fox after serving since 2014 in a number of senior marketing roles at Netflix, most recently as Head of International Originals Marketing. While at Netflix, she oversaw campaigns for film and television programing, including Orange is the New Black, Sense8, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Master of None. Before that, she spent nine years at HBO, most recently as Director of Consumer Marketing for Original Series, where she launched consumer marketing campaigns for such series as Girls, Silicon Valley, Boardwalk Empire, Entourage and Real Time with Bill Maher.