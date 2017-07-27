EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, who played Alexander Hamilton’s wife, Eliza Schuyler, in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multiple award winning musical Hamilton, has signed with UTA. Soo was most recently seen in the title role of the short-lived

Jeremy Gerard

Broadway musical adaptation of Amélie. The Juilliard School grad also originated the female title role in the off-Broadway runs of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, earning wide critical acclaim for her performance. Soo, based in Gotham, is represented by UTA and Meg Mortimer at Authentic.