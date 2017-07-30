PBS Kids has greenlit animated series Luna Around the World from Emmy winner Joe Murray (Rocko’s Modern Life, Camp Lazlo) and 9 Story Media Group. The multi-platform series will premiere nationwide in fall 2018 on PBS stations, the new 24/7 PBS Kids channel and PBS Kids digital platforms, it was announced Sunday as part of PBS’ TCA presentation.

With a social studies curriculum, which integrates concepts of anthropology, history, ecology, geography, sociology and economics, Luna Around The World will encourage kids ages 4-7 to explore and appreciate cultures from all over the world, and build global citizenship and social skills, according to PBS. Each episode will include two 11-minute stories as well as interstitial content – including live-action segments about arts and cultures, and animated folktales and songs. The series is currently in production of 38 half-hour episodes and a one-hour special.

Luna follows the adventures of three friends – Leo, a wombat from Australia; Carmen, a butterfly from Mexico; and Andy, a frog from the U.S. – as they traverse the globe with their parents’ traveling performance troupe, “Circo Fabuloso.” At each of the Circo’s stops, Luna the moon guides the trio as they experience the local language, music and daily life. The gang’s adventures take them across continents – from London to Cairo to Beijing – where they explore the food, architecture and other features that make each region unique.

“Our approach with Luna Around The World is to offer engaging stories and adventures that are fun, developmentally appropriate and align with our whole-child approach to content,” said Linda Simensky, Vice President, Children’s Programming, PBS. “Luna is a trusted guide who will encourage children to learn about the world beyond their own neighborhoods. The series seeks to foster an appreciation for cultural diversity, developing social and civic skills and promoting global stewardship.”

“Luna Around The World is designed to ignite kids’ curiosity about the world and inspire them to learn about the many different cultures that call it home,” said Murray. “Through this show, my goal is to give all children the opportunity to explore cultures other than their own, and to learn about the similarities that unite all of us – through challenges that kids can relate to, with the universal language of laughter woven into each story.”

Along with the television series, Luna Around the World will offer digital content for kids, parents and teachers, debuting in fall 2018 at pbskids.org and on the free PBS Kids Video App. A Luna Around the World app will also launch after the series’ debut.

9 Story Distribution International is managing distribution and merchandising rights for Luna Around The World worldwide outside Canada.