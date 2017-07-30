PBS announced eight-part series The Great American Read (working title) along with a nationwide campaign that asks readers to choose “America’s best-loved book”, set to launch this spring.

Designed to spark a national conversation about reading and the books that have inspired us, PBS says The Great American Read (wt), includes community reading programs and special events and digital and social media initiatives in addition to the series. It was announced Sunday during PBS’ presentation at the TCA summer press tour.

Beginning with a two-hour kick-off event in May, the documentary special will feature appearances by celebrities and everyday Americans passionately advocating for and explaining their personal connections to their favorite books. Voting and social media engagement will continue throughout summer 2018, with six episodes of the series exploring the nominated books, all leading up to the reveal of America’s top 10 books and the announcement of America’s Best-Loved in the final episode of the series in September 2018. Nutopia co-produces.

“PBS and its member stations are thrilled to kick off a summer of reading with The Great American Read (w.t.), a multi-platform, system-wide initiative that explores and celebrates the diversity of thought, perspective and experiences of America through the lens of our most treasured literary classics and contemporary titles,” said Beth Hoppe, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming, PBS. “The time is right for this nationwide reading initiative that will encourage conversations and complementary activities in communities across the country. We can’t wait to see what America chooses!”