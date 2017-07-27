The Wonder Woman duo of director Patty Jenkins and male lead Chris Pine are reuniting for One Day She’ll Darken, a six-episode limited drama, which has received a straight-to-series order at TNT, the network announced at TCA.

Jenkins is set to direct the pilot and potentially additional episodes, and Pine is attached to star in all six hours. Jenkins’ husband, writer Sam Sheridan, author of A Fighter’s Heart and The Disaster Diaries, has written the series, which was inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel.

Jenkins, Michael Sugar (13 Reasons Why), Sheridan and Pine serve as executive producers on the drama, which will shoot this fall. Turner’s Studio T is the studio.

One Day She’ll Darken tells the story of Fauna Hodel, who was given away by her teenage birth mother to a black restroom attendant in a Nevada casino in 1949. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel, a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery and a suspect in the infamous “Black Dahlia” murder of Elizabeth Short in Los Angeles in 1947.

Pine will play Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack reporter/paparazzo. Jay was disgraced over his story about Hodel years ago, but now he sees a glimmer of redemption. This might be the opportunity Jay’s been hopelessly waiting for, but inside this riddle lies a moral quandary he never expected: a labyrinth into the evil in men’s hearts that will shake the unsteady Jay to his foundations.

“Patty Jenkins is a phenomenally talented director who has always delivered powerful characters, from the unforgettable true-life serial killer in Monster to the game-changing superhero warrior in Wonder Woman,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP Original Programming for TNT. “One Day She’ll Darken is a mind-boggling true mystery with unpredictable twists and turns and edge-of-your-seat chills. Sam Sheridan, an expert storyteller, has delivered scripts that entertain, frighten and tell tales of redemption and a powerful search for identity. Chris Pine has wowed us with so many of his performances, and knowing how multi-dimensional his character is in One Day She’ll Darken, we are so lucky to have an actor as talented as he is to lead this cast.”

On the heels of Wonder Woman breaking box office records, Warner Bros just officially greenlighted a sequel, with Jenkins so far not signed on to return. Pine will next be seen in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time and will soon begin production on Outlaw King.