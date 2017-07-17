Paradigm Talent Agency has signed a long-term deal for new flagship headquarters in Los Angeles, which means that the agency’s three current locations in the city will be moving to the Wilshire and La Peer Building at 8942 Wilshire. The space includes three floors for a total of 82,886 square feet. They expect to move the agents there next Spring after some major renovations.

The current building for Paradigm is one that once housed MCA. In fact, Jules Stein had hired architect Paul Williams to design the 360 N. Crescent Dr. building, which is absolutely beautiful. The historical location has an English Georgian theme and an outside garden. Inside, there are wooden staircases and wallpaper print.

The move to new digs in L.A. follows the agency’s recent move in New York to 140 Broadway; that move also brought together three different offices under one roof. The agents there are now in a single, 54,000-square-foot single space.

“As our company continues to grow, we’re excited to bring all of our Los Angeles colleagues together in a dynamic new space that reflects our reputation as a client-focused agency at the forefront of the business,” said Paradigm Chairman/CEO Sam Gores in a statement.

Paradigm also has offices in London, Nashville, Chicago, Monterey, San Diego, Oakland, Austin and Boston.