EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Adlon, fresh off a Best Comedy Series Actress Emmy nomination for her FX series Better Things, is in negotiations to join the cast of Bumblebee, Paramount’s first spinoff of its Transformers franchise. Kubo and the Two Strings helmer Travis Knight is directing the pic, which is being toplined by Hailee Steinfeld.

Adlon will play Steinfeld’s mother in the movie scripted by Christina Hodson. The story is mostly under wraps, but it originated from Michael Bay and Paramount’s writers room project. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Bay and Steven Spielberg are producing with Hasbro’s Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis.

Bumblebee has staked out June 8 release date.

The latest pic in the billion-dollar Transformers series based on the Hasbro toys, Transformers: The Last Knight, bowed June 23 and has grossed $521.1 million. Franchise director Bay has said it will be his last behind the camera.

Adlon is the co-creator, star, writer, director and executive producer of her series, which is loosely based on her life as a working actress and single mother of three girls. The Peabody-winning series returns for Season 2 on September 14.

She’s repped by 3 Arts.