So what, exactly, is a Jaeger? If you answered the “pinnacle of human invention,” maybe you’ve already peaked at this quick trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising.

“When the monsters came,” says a mellifluous narrator, “we did not wait for heroes to fall from the sky and save us.” Hmm, sounds like a snipe at the summer season’s usual crop of comic book saviors, but no matter. Power up your Jaeger and take a look.

The 2018 sequel to 2013’s Pacific Rim, from Legendary/Universal, stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny and Jing Tian and tells the story of a new generation of Jaeger Pilots who stand tall for all humanity. The cast also includes Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman reprising their roles from the original.

Steven S. DeKnight directs from a script he wrote with Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder, and T.S. Nowlin, from a story by Guillermo del Toro.

Watch the teaser trailer above.