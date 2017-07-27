EXCLUSIVE: American Gods star Pablo Schreiber has come aboard writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s 3D actioner Skyscraper, the Legendary/Universal pic starring Dwayne Johnson. Co-starring Neve Campbell and Chin Han, the film hits theaters July 13, 2018.

Skyscraper follows former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader Will (Johnson), who now assesses security for skyscrapers. During an assignment in Hong Kong, he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. The task at hand: Will must clear his name by finding the real culprits and rescue his family who are trapped inside the building.

Johnson ‘s Seven Bucks Productions is producing the film along with Thurber and Beau Flynn under his FlynnPictureCo. Executive producers are Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Schreiber plays Mad Sweeney in the Starz series American Gods, which recently wrapped its freshman run and was picked up for a second season. On the film side, he’s slated to appear in STX’s crime drama Den of Thieves, opposite Gerard Butler, and the indie comedy Big Bear. Schreiber is with WME and Circle of Confusion.