It’s set to “America the Beautiful,” and things initially appear idyllic in a new teaser for Jason Bateman’s upcoming drama Netflix series Ozark. But it takes a dark turn.

Bateman stars in, executive produces and directs Ozark, which takes place in the dark and dangerous world of drug-money laundering. The present-day story revolves around financial planner Marty Bird (Bateman), his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) and their family’s sudden relocation from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks. Rather than the familiar skyscrapers and trading floors, Ozark explores capitalism, family dynamics and survival through the eyes of anything-but-ordinary Americans.

Bill Dubuque (The Judge) created the series and executive produces alongside showrunner Chris Mundy (Hell on Wheels, Criminal Minds) and Bateman. Premiering on July 21, the series is produced by Aggregate in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

Check out the teaser above.

