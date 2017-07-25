EXCLUSIVE: Owen Teague has signed on to join the upcoming YA romance Every Day. The Bloodline breakout joins a cast that includes The Beguiled‘s Angourie Rice in the lead role of Rhiannon, Golden Globe-nominated actress Maria Bello, Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jacob Batalon, and Justice Smith from The Get Down. Also starring in the project are Debby Ryan and Lucas Jade Zumann.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by David Levithan, the story follows 16-year-old Rhiannon, who falls in love with a spirit named A, a traveling soul who wakes each morning in a different body, living a different life every day. Teague will play the role of Alexander, a nice guy with a crush on Rhiannon.

Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Michael Sucsy (Grey Gardens) is directing the script from Jesse Andrews (Me And Earl And The Dying Girl). Every Day is an MGM production produced by Likely Story and FilmWave. Christian Grass, Paul Trijbits, Anthony Bregman, and Peter Cron are producing while Matt Dines, MGM’s VP, Production is overseeing for the studio. Claudia Bluemhuber and Gero Bauknecht & Gerd Schepers from Silver Reel Pictures have signed on as executive producers along with Marina Brackenbury, Stefanie Azpiazu, and Daniel Bekerman. The movie is currently in production in Toronto.

In addition to his role on the acclaimed Netflix drama Bloodline, Teague can also be seen in New Line Cinema’s upcoming iteration of Stephen King’s horror novel IT.

Teague is repped by APA, Management 360, Brevard Talent Group, and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg Light