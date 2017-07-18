It is almost two months until Outlander returns for its third season but today Starz dropped a new trailer for the time traveling drama – with emphasis on the word “drama.”

Opening with Caitriona Balfe’s Claire back in the 20th century and giving birth to a baby fathered by Sam Heughan’s 18th century based Jamie, the look at the September 10 debuting 13-episode new season is fraught with emotions and accusations of betrayal. A lot of that is coming from Claire’s first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies) as he raises a child that is not his with a wife looking back over the centuries to her true love – so take a look.

As the passionate fanbase of Outlander know the latest season of the Ronald D. Moore executive produced series is based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling series.

Of course, hardcore fans won’t have to wait until September 10 to see more Outlander, at least not in the flesh. After being absence from Comic-Con last year, Balfe, Heughan, Menzie, Moore, Gabaldon and more are back and set to take the stage in Ballroom 20 of the San Diego Convention Center on July 21 at 5 PM.

Series developer Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries serve as executive producers of Outlander, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.